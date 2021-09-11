Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) EVP Christian Hordo Sells 64,671 Shares of Stock

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) EVP Christian Hordo sold 64,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,617,421.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christian Hordo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $57,523.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $327,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $334,284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $15,689,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

