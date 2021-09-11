Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.16.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$7.94 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 41.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.29.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

