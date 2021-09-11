Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Saul Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.