Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,891 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Shares of SLB opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

