Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNDR. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on Schneider National and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.02.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after acquiring an additional 581,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 314,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 754,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

