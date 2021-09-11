Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Trading Down 1%

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.84) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84). Approximately 166,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 230,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 606 ($7.92).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 599.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 616.75. The firm has a market cap of £992.62 million and a PE ratio of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

