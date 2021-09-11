Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,693 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $35,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 112,769 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. 1,556,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,548. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94.

