Scotiabank Boosts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$100.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$95.33.

GRT.UN opened at C$92.70 on Wednesday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$71.66 and a 52-week high of C$94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

