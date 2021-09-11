Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Lowered by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,313 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for approximately 13.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SEA worth $331,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after buying an additional 209,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after buying an additional 60,533 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 64.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after buying an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,690,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,419. The company has a market capitalization of $166.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.34. Sea Limited has a one year low of $138.07 and a one year high of $359.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

