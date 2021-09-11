Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

STX stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,662,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,989. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.43. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $106.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

