SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCWX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $19.56 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.23 and a beta of 1.14.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in SecureWorks by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 194,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SecureWorks by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 27,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SecureWorks by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 24.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 683,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 134,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

