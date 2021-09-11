Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,957 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $658.94. 1,204,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,185. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $313.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $631.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.69.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

