Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 2.5% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $121,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.86. 2,435,416 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.