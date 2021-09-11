Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 135 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

AVGO stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $498.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,109. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The company has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $483.24 and a 200 day moving average of $470.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.