Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 511 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $1,340,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $186,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.46. 3,850,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,479. The company has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.