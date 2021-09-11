Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.1% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 57.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

COST stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $465.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,172. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $436.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

