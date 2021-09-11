Security National Trust Co. Acquires 160 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.