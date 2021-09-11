Security National Trust Co. Buys 300 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 70.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after buying an additional 153,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Argus increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

NYSE:WEC opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

