Security National Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 27.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.5% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 784,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 74,806 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 527.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,323 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 20,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

