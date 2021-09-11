Security National Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Security National Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,256,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,575,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $138.82 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.06.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.