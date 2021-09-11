Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,949 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Columbia Banking System worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of COLB opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.