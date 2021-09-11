Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,580 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

