Sei Investments Co. Buys 6,653 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

