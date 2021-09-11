Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

