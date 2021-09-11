Sei Investments Co. Purchases 36,700 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Independence Realty Trust worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,147,000 after buying an additional 1,575,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 751,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 535,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

