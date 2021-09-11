Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,406 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,406 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 205.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7,784.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 364,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 360,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.76 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

