Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Senseonics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,477,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,503,582. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.50. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,020,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,628.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Senseonics by 34.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 22.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 25.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 85.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

