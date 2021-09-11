Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $40.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135,560 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,809,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,284,000 after purchasing an additional 105,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 52.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,125,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

