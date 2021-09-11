SHIBA INU Trading Down 2.6% This Week (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $356.27 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00065639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00130288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00183327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,668.25 or 1.00041749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.95 or 0.07123788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.00871049 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

