Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Shutterstock worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.43.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $111.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $118.38.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,823,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,683,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,321. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

