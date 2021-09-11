SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIL. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.61.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.