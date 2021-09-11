SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Tops $4.64 on Top Exchanges

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.64 or 0.00010189 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $93.98 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00059950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00161634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00043229 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,249,675 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.