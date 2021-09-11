SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 169.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

