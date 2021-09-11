SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.33. SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF shares last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 314 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

