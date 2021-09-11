Smith Salley & Associates Acquires Shares of 7,400 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,608,000 after purchasing an additional 123,172 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,955 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,800 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,342,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,934,000 after acquiring an additional 307,085 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

