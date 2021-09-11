Smith Salley & Associates Buys New Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 60.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FNB. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

