Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLDB. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

SLDB opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $302.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.