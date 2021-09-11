SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Bought by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. SP Plus accounts for 2.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in SP Plus were worth $25,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter worth $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SP Plus by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SP Plus by 38.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SP Plus by 74.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 94,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $724.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

