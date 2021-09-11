Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Trading Up 1.8%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) was up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.29. Approximately 67,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 62,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Spark Power Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.31 million and a P/E ratio of -65.43.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

