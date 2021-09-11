SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,426,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.