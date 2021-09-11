SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 140.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,879 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 188,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 227,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 68,942 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,794. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.