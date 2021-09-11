SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,024 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.5% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $93,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $122,366,000. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $64,311,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,549,000 after purchasing an additional 422,064 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 245,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3,210.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 159,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $80.45. The company had a trading volume of 85,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,736. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.60.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.