Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Spire stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.
About Spire
