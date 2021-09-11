Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Spire stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

