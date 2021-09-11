Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.11. 5,848,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,180. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.