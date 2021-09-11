Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.26.

Shares of SRC opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

