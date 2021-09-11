Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 627,657 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.01.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

