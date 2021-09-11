Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target increased by Barclays from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.65 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 157,720 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal bought 1,073,731 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

