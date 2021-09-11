Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 9.9% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $17,644,698 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

