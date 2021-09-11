SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $160.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPSC. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $138.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.65 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $140.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,359,000 after buying an additional 180,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $11,392,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.