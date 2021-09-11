SSE (LON:SSE) Given New GBX 1,600 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. upgraded SSE to a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSE to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,611.29 ($21.05).

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,612.50 ($21.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,572.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,508.57. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,677.50 ($21.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. The company has a market capitalization of £16.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39.

In related news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

